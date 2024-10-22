Charlie Cox teases exciting update about 'Daredevil'

Charlie Cox is set to appear in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ as he teased the latest series has some fighting scenes similar to those of its predecessor show on Netflix.



He spoke at New York Comic Con, "There are different types of oners. So far, we've done three oners that are memorable."

The Marvel star continued, "There’s one in episode 2 of season 1, which is a true oner. We shot it until we got it perfect, and there are no cuts in that one shot."

"The camera moves around, films everything, and if anything doesn't work, we do it again. It takes a lot of preparation. You have to dedicate at least a day or two days."

Pointing to the similar scenes between the two shows, Charlie said, "There’s something called 'Texas switching,' where, without cutting the camera, me and my stunt double, or Vincent and his stunt double, are switching places so that my stunt double is doing the things that I can't do."

"And I'm back into the stuff that I can do when the camera's on my face and stuff. But you don't notice it. We did a similar one in season 3, episode 4. Season 3 in the prison," the 41-year-old shared.

"There's literally a moment where I'm kicking someone on the floor, and my foot is in camera, someone yanks me out from behind, and the next foot that comes in was Chris’, my stunt double’s foot. It's really fun. The technicality of it is awesome," he added.

"Anyway, we also did a oner in season 2, which is not a true oner. So, it plays like a oner, it looks like the camera continues to move, but every now and again, the camera will swipe something that is completely black," the Echo star explained.

"Like a jacket or a wall or something, and when that happens, you can stitch together the different takes so it plays like a oner."

"But sometimes you get a little bit more freedom, and you can do slightly cool stuff. So, we have a very long, very cool stitched one in the new season. I'm not gonna say which episode," Charlie concluded.