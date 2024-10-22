Angelina Jolie, Akala fuel romance rumours

Angelina Jolie and Akala’s romance is seemingly intensifying with the two spending more time alone.



New reports cite a possibility of the rumoured couple moving to the next stage as the British rapper recently introduced the actress to his friends and family, sources told Daily Mail Monday.

Insiders claim that the pair have bonded over a “shared love of history and his fountain of knowledge.”

Akala, 40, has reportedly been “educating Angelina on Britain’s colonial past and the country’s prominent Black figures,” the source spilled to the publication.

“Akala has been teaching Angelina Jolie a lot about Black British history as she looks for new source material for films,” the outlet’s sources added.

“He introduced her to the Kelso Cochrane story. She is a keen historian so there have been a lot of conversations about Olive Morris and Kelso.”

A recent development in their rumoured romance was Akala's two nights in her hotel suite at The Corinthia in London last week, sources told the US Sun Monday.

“Akala was snuck out of the hotel via one of Angelina’s cars on Friday — a couple of hours before the [British Film Institute] premiere for her new movie,” the source said, referring to Jolie’s new movie Maria, which was up at the London Film Festival.

“The pair spent Wednesday and Thursday night together inside the hotel and did not leave,” the insider shared, explaining Akala joined the actress two hours after she arrived.

However, neither Oscar-winning actress, 49, nor Akala have publicly confirmed they’re dating, but the insiders claim that he “loves how fearless and independent” Jolie is.

“They are using separate cars and secret entrances to keep their relationship under wraps, but it’s the real deal,” the insider added.