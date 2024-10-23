Three killed, five wounded in 'terrorist attack' targeting Turkey's Aviation Company Headquarters

View of scene following explosion at TUSAS headquarters in Kahramankazan, Ankara on October 23, 2024. — Screengrab via Reuters

ANKARA: Three people were killed and five others wounded in an attack on the headquarters of Turkey's aviation company TUSAS, the mayor of Kahramankazan province, Selim Cirpanoglu, told the Turkish TV channel Tele1.

Turkish media reported a loud explosion at the site and showed footage of an exchange of gunfire there.

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the TUSAS facilities in Kahramankazan, Ankara. Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media X.

The cause of the explosion and the subsequent gunfire remained unclear, with some media reports claiming a suicide attack had occurred. Emergency services were dispatched to the site, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.

Television images showed a damaged gate and a nearby clash in a parking lot.

TUSAS is one of Turkey's most important defence and aviation companies. It produces KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other projects.