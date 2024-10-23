 
Geo News

Three killed, five wounded in 'terrorist attack' targeting Turkey's Aviation Company Headquarters

"A terrorist attack was carried out against TUSAS facilities in Kahramankazan, Ankara," says interior minister

By
Reuters
|

October 23, 2024

View of scene following explosion at TUSAS headquarters in Kahramankazan, Ankara on October 23, 2024. — Screengrab via Reuters
View of scene following explosion at TUSAS headquarters in Kahramankazan, Ankara on October 23, 2024. — Screengrab via Reuters

ANKARA: Three people were killed and five others wounded in an attack on the headquarters of Turkey's aviation company TUSAS, the mayor of Kahramankazan province, Selim Cirpanoglu, told the Turkish TV channel Tele1.

Turkish media reported a loud explosion at the site and showed footage of an exchange of gunfire there.

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the TUSAS facilities in Kahramankazan, Ankara. Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media X.

The cause of the explosion and the subsequent gunfire remained unclear, with some media reports claiming a suicide attack had occurred. Emergency services were dispatched to the site, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.

Television images showed a damaged gate and a nearby clash in a parking lot.

TUSAS is one of Turkey's most important defence and aviation companies. It produces KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other projects.

Severe cyclonic storm set to barrel into eastern India, Bangladesh
Severe cyclonic storm set to barrel into eastern India, Bangladesh
Harris targets dissatisfied Republicans with Cheney as Trump tours hurricane zone
Harris targets dissatisfied Republicans with Cheney as Trump tours hurricane zone
Musk offering million dollars to attract Republican voters: legal or not?
Musk offering million dollars to attract Republican voters: legal or not?
UN chief Guterres in Russia for Putin's BRICS summit
UN chief Guterres in Russia for Putin's BRICS summit
Modi meets Xi as India, China ties recover from 2020 military clash
Modi meets Xi as India, China ties recover from 2020 military clash
Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries charged with sex trafficking
Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries charged with sex trafficking
Joe Biden calls for Donald Trump to be locked up 'politically'
Joe Biden calls for Donald Trump to be locked up 'politically'
Kamala Harris says US 'absolutely' ready to elect first woman president
Kamala Harris says US 'absolutely' ready to elect first woman president