Nicole Kidman makes wild confession: 'Don’t touch me'

In Babygirl, Nicole Kidman had to pause the shooting because she could not control herself in racy scenes.



Dishing about those x-rated moments, she told The Sun ahead of the film’s release that the erotic movie — directed by Halina Reijn — had scores of steamy scenes, which, in her words, physically frustrated her.

“There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It’s like, Don’t touch me,” adding the exhaustion from the process had her like. “Come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life! I’m over it.”

"It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout.” She continued, “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, “I don’t want to ****** anymore.”‘

Making this kind of film, which involved an extra amount of touching, required a lot of trust between actors and their directors.

So, in Nicole’s case, she said her experience was good because of a female filmmaker.

"There’s a sort of a jump off the cliff thing where you go, okay, I’m just going to abandon everything and explore this with the people that I trust in a genre that is already set, but hopefully we can explore new territory and especially with the female at the helm."