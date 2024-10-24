 
Shaheen Afridi graces fans with first picture of baby boy

Pakistani cricketer holds son in his arms in new picture ruling hearts of his admirers

October 24, 2024

Pakistans star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Instagram/@ishaheenafridi10
Pakistan's star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi won the hearts of his fans and admirers by sharing the first picture with his new born son Ali Yar with a sweet caption on Thursday. 

The picture, which was uploaded on Shaheen's official Instagram showed his baby boy resting in his arms as he looks at him closely.

Notably, the full face of the baby boy can't be seen, however, the little glimpse of Ali Yar's side profile turned out to be more than enough for his father's exciting fans, showering him with best wishes in the comments.

Shaheen can be seen in a plain black- loured shirt, while, his baby wore an adorable floral shirt with a white beanie on his tiny head. Additionally, the caption of the post reading "At peace" with a red heart emoji, grabbed the attention of the cricketer's followers. It became the part of talk for Shaheen's eager fans, as they expressed joy and wished the family well.

It is worth noting that Shaheen and his wife Ansha Afridi welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier in August.

With the arrival of Ali Yar, Ansha's father, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, has finally become a grandfather.

Moreover, Shaheen tied the knot with Ansha in February 2023 when their nikah was solemnised at a local mosque in Karachi in the presence of close relatives of both families.

Later, in September 2023, the couple held their wedding ceremony at a local hall in Karachi and hosted the valima reception ceremony in the capital city of Islamabad.

As of now, the fast bowler remains one of the four players rested by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the second and third Test matches against England by the selection committee.

The key players including former skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen, pacer Naseem Shah and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed were rested by the PCB "in the best interest of Pakistan cricket".

