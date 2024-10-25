Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's public split brings forward entire blueprint

Prince Harry’s professional split from his wife Meghan Markle has just exposed his “brand blueprint”, and it comes amid all the bumps and bruises of their “troubled marriage.”

An inside source brought these comments to light during one of their most recent interviews with RadarOnline.

During that chat the expert explained that “This hasn't been a good year for them.”

“Everything they touch has gone wrong, and it's reached boiling point.”

“That press she got about being a 'dictator in heels' and yelling at florists would have been the last straw for anyone. But what's put things in perspective for Harry this last year has been all the health shocks coming out of the palace.”

“Almost overnight, his and Meghan's concerns seemed frivolous and irrational.”

Before concluding the insider also noted, “I don't think it's a coincidence that getting his inheritance has given him the courage to really step up. And you can see how happy he is - it's like old Prince Harry the larrikin's back! The smile's reaching his eyes for the first time in years.”