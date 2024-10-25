Selena Gomez, beau Benny Blanco get cozy at latest event: See pics

Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco were cuddled up at fundraising event

Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco put on a loved up display during their time at the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Thursday night.

Selena, who’s been vocal about her own mental struggles, attended the event which aims to raise awareness and funds in support of youth mental health globally.

Benny didn’t join the Rare Beauty founder at the red carpet, but shared adorable moments with her later while sitting in the audience. He kissed the Only Murders In The Building star on the cheek, and on her hand. The duo remained lovingly snuggled up with each other.

For the event, the Single Soon hitmaker opted for a stunning one-shouldered black dress with a high-low hem. She styled her locks into loose waves and kept her makeup look soft yet alluring.

Meanwhile, Benny looked dapper in a navy suit and a shimmering black undershirt.

This comes after the singer got backlash online for dancing closely with her Emilia Perez co-star Edgar Ramirez. The duo danced together at Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour concert and the video made rounds online, with some assuming that Selena was cheating on Benny.

Selena Gomez shut down the rumors by sharing a hilarious video of Edgar and Benny dancing the same way, with the I Can’t Get Enough musician taking Selena’s place.