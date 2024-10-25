Denzel Washington shares insight into bond with Samuel L. Jackson

Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson starred together in 'Mo’ Better Blues'

Denzel Washington is glad Samuel L. Jackson is like an “uncle” to his children.

Washington presented an honor to Jackson at the Museum of Modern Art’s Film Benefit in New York City and sang his praise.

“Lord forgive me, Samuel Jackson is a bad motherf**ker,” he said, before calling him a “great actor, great friend”.

“More importantly, he’s family to me. He’s my children’s uncle,” he said, while noting that Jackson’s daughter Zoe is also like a “daughter” to him.

The two actors first met in a 1980s off-Broadway production of Mighty Gents, where the Pulp Fiction star took Washington under his wing. Afterwards, they starred together in the 1990 Spike Lee film Mo’ Better Blues.

“I was an understudy, so I watched him,” Washington recalled. “They fired the guy I was understudying after opening night, I took over. I remember him giving me confidence to do the job. He doesn’t know that until tonight.”

“Nothing but love for you, brother, respect for you,” the American Gangster star added. “I’m here for you. I’m glad that I’m here for you. I look forward to seeing you and working with you. God bless you.”

Samuel L. Jackson is also set to star in Denzel Washington’s son Malcolm’s directorial debut film The Piano Lesson. Other cast members include Malcolm’s brother John David Washington, Erykah Badu, Corey Hawkins and Danielle Deadwyler. The film will hit Netflix on November 22.