Kate Winslet shares valuable advice to young women joining film industry

Kate Winslet shared some rare pieces of advice for young women at the early stage of their career in the world of entertainment.

On October 24, the Titanic actress was honored with The Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film at the Women In Film (WIF) annual gala.

At the event, Winslet spoke to People Magazine about the importance of making mistakes.

The outlet asked the actress for a piece of advice for females joining the industry.

Winslet responded by saying, “It's such an interesting question because I give it a lot of advice all the time.”

She went on to say, “The main thing I say is that mistakes are not only celebrated, but they're important."

“Because if we don't make mistakes, we can absolutely never learn. And we all make mistakes, and there is no such thing as perfect. And just to completely be themselves. Because if they can be themselves, they've always got that to hang on to and to keep them grounded.”

The Lee star further pointed out, “Honestly, dig deep, keep going, and just believe in myself.”

“I mean, that's honestly what I do. And try not to be hard on myself. I think women in general, we're hard on ourselves all the time. It's a terrible waste of energy, and I don't ever want to look back at my life and think to myself, 'I wish I had been kinder on myself.' I want to do that now, and always be doing that. So that's what I do," the 49-year-old actress added.