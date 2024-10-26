Kate Winslet calls self criticism 'terrible waste of energy' for women

Kate Winslet called out women to 'always' be gentle with themselves.

At the annual Women In Film (WIF) gala, the 49-year-old actress spoke to People magazine about how self-criticism is a waste of energy for women.

The Titanic actress, who received the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film for her performance as Lee Miller in Ellen Kuras' biopic, advised females to not be "hard on ourselves."

She herself tries to "dig deep, keep going, and just believe in myself."

"I mean, that's honestly what I do," Winslet said.

She went on to say, "And try not to be hard on myself. I think women in general, we're hard on ourselves all the time. It's a terrible waste of energy, and I don't ever want to look back at my life and think to myself, 'I wish I had been kinder on myself.'"

"I want to do that now, and always be doing that. So that's what I do," the Lee star added.