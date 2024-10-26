Leonardo DiCaprio announces major decision for upcoming event

Leonardo DiCaprio has recently announced a major decision for an upcoming event.



The 49-year-old actor recently revealed who he will vote for in the upcoming US elections, which is set to take place next month.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor took to Instagram and shared a video message along with a caption.

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio)

Leonardo began, “The devastation that our country recently experienced from Hurricanes Helene and Milton shows the continued threat of unnatural disasters caused by climate change.”



“We need leaders who are equipped to enact climate policies that will help save the planet,” the actor said.

He then announced, “That's why I'm voting for Kamala Harris on November 5.”

According to the Titanic actor, she (Kamala) has helped lead the most significant climate action in U.S. history.

“Under her leadership we will be able to accomplish ambitious goals on climate policy that will move our country forward,” he added, speaking highly of her.

On the work front, the American actor will star in Sacramento-shot thriller The Battle of Batkan Cross, which is set for an August 2025 theatrical release.