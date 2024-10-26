Trump compares Kamala with Biden, says they are 'same'

The combined images show former US President Donald Trump (left) and US president Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (right). — Reuters/File

Donald Trump likened Kamala Harris with President Joe Biden, saying his Democratic rival is same as the president.

In a post shared on X, the former US president wrote: "Kamala Harris is Joe Biden."

Showing a video compilation of clips when Harris and Biden used similar words, ideas and discussed mutual topics in their own rallies, Trump attempted to express that Harris is no more different than Biden.

In the first clip, both Harris and Biden can be heard saying, “Bidennomics is working” at their respective rallies, in a compilation of two separate videos.

In the next bit, Biden said: “We have a process in place to manage migrants at the border. We're working to ensure it's safe, orderly, and humane."

On the parallel Harris remarked: “Our administration is simultaneously working to ensure a safe, orderly, and humane processing system at the border.”

Likewise the video reflected the moments when Harris and Biden used common terminologies to talk about an issue or subject.

Prior to this, Trump reiterated his claim of seeing no difference between Harris and Biden, in terms of their political vision. As he told CBS News in July in a conversation that: "I think she is no better than him."

"The policies whether it's him or her wouldn't be any different. She was in charge of the border. She was the border czar, she was the worst ever. The worst ever. We had the worst border ever so that wouldn't matter," further added Trump.