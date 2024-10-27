Coldplay fans get sneak-peek into 'Music of the Spheres' Tour

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour was on its way back to Australia, but excited fans may already have a sneak peek at what to expect when the British band hits the stage.

A leaked set list has been circulating online, revealing the potential lineup of tracks that Chris Martin and his bandmates, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, might bring to their sold-out concerts Down Under.

According to Daily Mail, with Coldplay known for adding a local flavor to their shows, Aussie fans are eagerly speculating whether the band will give a nod to the country's music scene.

Moreover, the band famously embraced You're the Voice, John Farnham's beloved anthem, during their 2009 performance at the Sound Relief concert in Sydney, where Farnham himself joined them on stage, as per the publication.

More recently, when Coldplay played Perth last year, Martin delighted the crowd with two improvised tunes, Song For Australia and Song For Shane, the latter a touching tribute to his late friend Shane Warne.

In regards to this, Martin serenaded the crowd during the heartfelt performance, “Friends come, friends go, There are some people you're lucky to know, If I could I'd do it all again, Thanks for everything, Shane.”

Furthermore, fans are hopeful that Song For Shane might make a return when Coldplay takes over Marvel Stadium in Melbourne for their upcoming shows.

As Coldplay returns, they will be riding high on the success of their global Music of the Spheres Tour.

Launched over two years ago, the tour has become a juggernaut, selling around 10 million tickets worldwide and grossing over $1.5 billion, as per the publication.

Additionally, with the tour still going strong, some industry insiders believe it could surpass Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as the highest-grossing tour of all time when it wraps up in 2025.