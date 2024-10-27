Meghan Markle will make herself the ‘wronged woman' in Prince Harry divorce?

Prince Harry has just been warned that any attempt to have a drawn-out divorce from Meghan Markle would end with him being painted as the “one in the wrong” just like how it was with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers made the comparisons with the Pirates start and spoke about it all, with The Sun.

During his interview with the outlet, Mr Vickers hypothesized the entire thing, and also made it a point to note that, should something drown out happen, making it a "divorce spectacle", Prince Harry will most probably wind up “in the wrong”.

He was quoted explaining, “I don't know when she might make that particular call and it's not for me to speculate, but you know she will probably somehow put him in the wrong, so that she can say that she's a wronged woman, and he's just behaved like all the others.”

At one point in the conversation Mr Vickers also added, “I mean I don't think she ever admits that she is wrong about anything, but I feel very sorry for Prince Harry, because I think he's in a very difficult place at the moment.”

To make matters worse, the expert also believes, “I think he has been for some time. I don't think that her projects have done Harry any good.”

However, when comparing the joint ventures to Prince Harry’s own brain child, the Invictus Games, the expert said, “The Invictus games wasn't entirely his initiative, but he certainly was the one who made it famous and popular, and he's done an incredibly good job with it.”

“What's strange about that is that the message, as far as I can read of Invictus, is, you are not a victim, you are able to get on with life, and are able to make wonderful contributions, and he gets people going again,” Mr Vickers added, after slipping in his apparent sly jibe.