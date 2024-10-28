Angelina Jolie reflects on shared 'loneliness' with 'Maria' character

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her personal connection with Maria Callas.

Jolie made a stunning appearance at the premiere of her film Maria at American Film Institute Festival on Saturday.

During her conversation with PEOPLE magazine at the event, Jolie talked about her deep connection with Callas.

Jolie said, "I don't want to speak too much about it because it's too personal, but there's definitely a loneliness and a work ethic."

She added, "I may be many things, but I'm a very hard worker, right?"

Despite being "imperfect person" Jolie said, "i work very hard and she does."

She went on to describe the connection between them, saying that Callas and her would see themselves as "performer or worker who has a job to do," due to which they might be "hard on themselves."

The drama, scheduled to November 27, before premiering on Netflix on December 11, 2024.

Additionally, it received standing ovation at the New York Film Festival in September.