Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for second night

Taylor Swift's long-time pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds supported her during the Eras Tour stops in New Orleans.

Just a day after catching the pop star's first performance at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, the duo was seen for the second time at the same venue on Saturday, October 26.

In a fan-shared clip on TikTok, Lively, and Reynolds were spotted donning matching black color outfits.

The It Ends with Us star was also spotted with her wrist full of friendship bracelets and the Deadpool & Wolverine actor was standing close to her with his hand on Lively's back.

"This is adorable," the fan gushed over the bond of Lively and Reynolds in the caption.

As per NOLA.com, the couple was also joined by one of their daughters at Swift's second show during the weekend.

During The Tortured Poets Department singer's first show in Orleans, the pair was photographed enjoying the show from what seemed to be a VIP zone of the venue.

It is pertinent to mention that Lively and Reynolds's friendship dates back to 2015, and since then they have been seen together multiple times.