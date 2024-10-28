Gary Kirsten 'resigns' as Pakistan's white-ball head coach

Pakistan's former white-ball coach Gary Kirsten. — AFP/File

KARACHI/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten has resigned from his position, sources told Geo News on Monday, following the South African's disagreements with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).



Kirsten's resignation comes as a blow to the Green Shirts who are set to tour Australia for a three-match ODI series commencing on November 4, followed by a T20I series with same number of matches.

Kirsten, along with Australia's Jason Gillespie were appointed by the board as the men's team's white-ball and read-ball head coaches, respectively in April.

Though both coaches were given a two-year contract, Kirsten's stint lasted a few months after his relationship with the board deteriorated, which the sources attribute to the South African's arbitrary acts and failure to adhere to his contract terms.

The now-former white-ball head coach had not only refused to stay in Pakistan, as provisioned in his contract but also insisted on joining the team five or six days before the series or tour.

Kirsten, despite being reminded of his mandatory availability for 11 months under the contract, wasn't available during or after the Champions Cup, the sources said.

Furthermore, they added, he also threatened to not accompany the team on the Australia tour until mental performance coach David Reid's contract wasn't addressed.

Another point of contention between Kirsten and the board was the issue of the selection committee which previously included the head coaches but the PCB, earlier this month, removed them and the captain limiting the panel to five members.

The existing selection committee comprises Aqib Javed Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, and Hassan Cheema.

Following Kirsten's exit, sources say that the PCB is likely to appoint former pacer and selection committee member Javed as the Men in Green's new white-ball head coach.

They added that consultations with Javed on the said matter are in the final phase and with the ex-cricketer having the final say a breakthrough is expected today.

The rather expedited replacement comes as the PCB had started working on its alternative options after seeing Kirsten's behaviour.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had tasked the board to hire a new coach with Gillespie being the first choice for interim head coach in the Australia series.

With the board also looking at mentors and short-listed options, which also include local coaches, it is likely that Gillespie might be given additional responsibility for ODIs and T20Is against the Kangaroos.

— X@Mickeyarthurcr1

Reacting to the development today, Pakistan's former coach Mickey Arthur took to social media while calling for the head coach's role to be taken seriously.

"You can't not have input from the coach in terms of selection, he looks the players in the eye every day and for his role to be taken seriously needs to communicate clearly on roles with the players and give feedback!" said Arthur in a post on X.