Prince William reacts to exciting news

Prince William has reacted to an exciting news amid his quality time with Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince of Wales is currently enjoying some quality time with family amid his kids October half-term break from Lambrook School.

Amid this, the future king received a good news and shared his excitement on social media.

William personally congratulated Billy Monger, who has broken the Ironman record for a double amputee at the World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Following his latest achievement, Billy took to X and announced his final record, after completing the 140.6 mile course.

He tweeted, "14:23:56 - I can't believe what just happened, World Championship Record Broken. I am officially an IRONMAN. Let's goooooo."

Commenting on it, Prince William said, “Well done Billy, inspirational effort. W.”

According to OK! Magazine, Billy, who had both legs amputated after a tragic crash in 2017, completed the gruelling 226.3km (140.6 miles) course in an astonishing 14 hours 23 minutes 56 seconds.