 
Geo News

Prince William reacts to exciting news

Prince William is enjoying quality time with Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis amid school break

By
Web Desk
|

October 28, 2024

Prince William reacts to exciting news
Prince William reacts to exciting news

Prince William has reacted to an exciting news amid his quality time with Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince of Wales is currently enjoying some quality time with family amid his kids October half-term break from Lambrook School.

Amid this, the future king received a good news and shared his excitement on social media.

William personally congratulated Billy Monger, who has broken the Ironman record for a double amputee at the World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Following his latest achievement, Billy took to X and announced his final record, after completing the 140.6 mile course.

He tweeted, "14:23:56 - I can't believe what just happened, World Championship Record Broken. I am officially an IRONMAN. Let's goooooo."

Commenting on it, Prince William said, “Well done Billy, inspirational effort. W.”

Prince William reacts to exciting news

According to OK! Magazine, Billy, who had both legs amputated after a tragic crash in 2017, completed the gruelling 226.3km (140.6 miles) course in an astonishing 14 hours 23 minutes 56 seconds.

Clint Eastwood skips premiere of his film amid claims its being ‘buried' by studio video
Clint Eastwood skips premiere of his film amid claims its being ‘buried' by studio
Oscar-nominee Andy Garcia teams up with icons in an upcoming biopic
Oscar-nominee Andy Garcia teams up with icons in an upcoming biopic
Katie Price's ex sends clear warning to her current beau
Katie Price's ex sends clear warning to her current beau
Snoop Dogg drops rocking update about new album
Snoop Dogg drops rocking update about new album
Daisy Ridley explains why she didn't want to see Tom Bateman on 'Magpie' set
Daisy Ridley explains why she didn't want to see Tom Bateman on 'Magpie' set
Saoirse Ronan hit with praise for speaking volumes on women's safety
Saoirse Ronan hit with praise for speaking volumes on women's safety
Bruce Willis goes on rare outing amid battle with dementia
Bruce Willis goes on rare outing amid battle with dementia
One Direction's star Liam Payne's shocking fall captured in a secret CCTV footage?
One Direction's star Liam Payne's shocking fall captured in a secret CCTV footage?