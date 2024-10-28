Matthew Perry's death site sold ahead of first death anniversary

The mansion where Matthew Perry passed away last year has found a buyer.

The Friends actor was found dead at his home in Pacific Palisades in California on October 28 last year.

The 3,500-square-foot mansion has been purchased by movie producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian, per Los Angeles Times.

Anita is based in Arizona and intends to use the mansion as a "vacation home."

The four-bedroom property the late actor, 54, bought for $6 million back in 2020 has been sold for $8.55 million

Matthew then renovated the home by adding luxe amenities such as a pool and an alarm system. The actor made sure to incorporate a touch of Batman aura by opting for a pool that lit up at night.

The jacuzzi also sparkled with colorful lights in the evening. His last picture on Instagram was of him in the hot tub where his body was recovered from. He captioned the post, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

He also flaunted another feature of his house which went with a sign that read, "BATMAN PLAYS PICKLEBALL

Matthew died from "acute effects of ketamine, with drowning and coronary artery disease being listed as contributing factors," multiple reports cited.

Five people were charged in connection to his death including Matthew’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Erik Fleming, Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, and Jasveen Sangha, aka The Ketamine Queen.