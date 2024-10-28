Oscar-nominee Andy Garcia teams up with icons in an upcoming biopic

Oscar-nominated actor Andrés Arturo García Menéndez, who goes by the name Andy García, is all set to join Anthony Hopkins and Michele Morrone in the upcoming movie Maserati: The Brothers.

According to Deadline, Garcia will play Mr. Rossini, “a central figure in the story of the brothers,” who created the iconic Italian car.

On the other hand, Garcia’s co-stars Morrone will play brother Alfieri Maserati, while Hopkins will depict the role of an Italian financier who “bankrolls” a family.

Andrea Iervolino and his new company, The Andrea Iervolino Company, will produce the movie, which will be directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco, who made Crash.

While discussing Garcia’s addition to the cast, Iervolino sang praises of him, saying, “Andy Garcia is an actor of incredible depth and versatility. His ability to bring authenticity and intensity to every role makes his contribution to Maserati: The Brothers unique and invaluable.”

“His performance will add further prestige to this story that celebrates Italian innovation and passion, and we are honored to have him in our cast,” he concluded, expressing his thoughts on Garcia’s craft.

For those unversed, Maserati was found in 1914 in a garage in Bologna, Italy, by three brothers: Alfieri, Ettore, and Ernesto.

From the beginning, Maserati, the company famous for luxury cars today, was involved in car racing, and Maserati’s first Grand Prix vehicle was the one that Alfieri was driving in the 1927 Messina Cup race when he had a near-fatal crash.

However, he passed away a few years later at 44 from injuries related to that accident, and in 1937, brothers Ettore and Ernesto sold a “controlling stake,” which is now owned by Fiat.

It is pertinent to mention that the filming of Garcia’s upcoming movie Maserati: The Brothers will start at the end of next month in Italy.