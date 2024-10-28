ChatGPT predicts Ballon d'Or winner as Real Madrid ‘boycott' ceremony

General view of the Ballon d'Or at Chatelet Theatre, Paris, France on October 30, 2023. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid have cancelled their delegation's plans to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on Monday at the last minute as the club understands that their Brazil forward Vinicius Jr will not win the award, soccer sources told Reuters.

Bookmakers had 24-year-old Vinicius Jr, the Champions League player of the year, as the heavy odds-on favourite to claim his first Ballon d'Or, which is presented to the best player in the world, ahead of Manchester City's Spain midfielder Rodri, 28, and Real's England international Jude Bellingham.

Vinicius Jr helped Real to a Champions League-LaLiga double last term along with 21-year-old Bellingham, who was named LaLiga MVP after scoring a career best 19 goals in a sparkling debut campaign and helping England reach the Euro 2024 final.

Rodri, who City manager Pep Guardiola has called "the best midfielder in the world", was instrumental in helping his team win an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League trophy last season and was named best player at this year's European Championship after Spain lifted a record-extending fourth title.

Real and France Football, which organises the Ballon d'Or awards, were not immediately available to comment.

The awards are based on voting by a panel of journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked countries.

Meanwhile, an international sports website asked ChatGPT — an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI — to predict the winner of this year’s Ballon d'Or.

It is pertinent to mention here that artificial intelligence cannot predict the future, but its extensive database and updated information empowers it to provide results that closely mirror reality.

In this regard, the ChatGPT emphasises several key players vying for this distinction, including Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Jude Bellingham. Nevertheless, when it came to selecting a single player, ChatGPT confidently declared that Rodri Hernández would win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

AI justified its choice by highlighting the immediate impact the English midfielder has made since joining Real Madrid, noting that his performance this season has been exceptional.

Separate, the sports outlet also asked the artificial intelligence “Who Deserves to Win the Ballon d'Or 2024”.

Responding to this prompt, ChatGPT chose Rodri as the deserving winner of the Ballon d'Or 2024, although it acknowledged that voters would likely choose someone else.