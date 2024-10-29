 
Geo News

Bruce Springsteen brings 'unvarnished portrayal' of his life in new biopic

Bruce Springsteen is gearing to work on a biopic titled, 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

By
Web Desk
|

October 29, 2024

Bruce Springsteen brings unvarnished portrayal of his life in new biopic
Bruce Springsteen brings 'unvarnished portrayal' of his life in new biopic

Bruce Springsteen is putting his life journey out for everyone to see!

Just after a week of the release of his documentary titled, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band for the platform, Disney+, it has now been announced that the iconic singer’s biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere has now begun production.

Under the supervision of Scott Cooper, the director of the movie, briefed his opinion on the production starting: "Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey.”

"Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me,” he added.

"It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon (Landau) as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey. As well, I’m excited to reunite with my friend, David Greenbaum (president, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios), as he embarks on his new role at Disney, adding another layer of inspiration to this project,” Cooper concluded.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is an adaptation of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album’s production tale by Warren Zanes.

The aforementioned album was created after Bruce's 1981’s The River Tour, that marked a rather influential role in his life and career.

Adele keeps Celine Dion picture 'right next to stage' during performances
Adele keeps Celine Dion picture 'right next to stage' during performances
Angelina Jolie reflects on facing new fears while filming 'Maria'
Angelina Jolie reflects on facing new fears while filming 'Maria'
Gigi Hadid gets festive 'thanks' to daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid gets festive 'thanks' to daughter Khai
Alec Baldwin discusses 'too painful' loss of his father after 41 years video
Alec Baldwin discusses 'too painful' loss of his father after 41 years
'Reacher' star to work under 'John Wick' creator
'Reacher' star to work under 'John Wick' creator
Awkwafina mourns loss of her best friend: 'In my heart forever'
Awkwafina mourns loss of her best friend: 'In my heart forever'
Seth Rogen's true feelings about James Franco revealed
Seth Rogen's true feelings about James Franco revealed
Bruce Springsteen sets the record straight on his billionaire status
Bruce Springsteen sets the record straight on his billionaire status