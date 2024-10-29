Bruce Springsteen brings 'unvarnished portrayal' of his life in new biopic

Bruce Springsteen is putting his life journey out for everyone to see!

Just after a week of the release of his documentary titled, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band for the platform, Disney+, it has now been announced that the iconic singer’s biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere has now begun production.

Under the supervision of Scott Cooper, the director of the movie, briefed his opinion on the production starting: "Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey.”

"Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me,” he added.

"It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon (Landau) as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey. As well, I’m excited to reunite with my friend, David Greenbaum (president, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios), as he embarks on his new role at Disney, adding another layer of inspiration to this project,” Cooper concluded.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is an adaptation of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album’s production tale by Warren Zanes.

The aforementioned album was created after Bruce's 1981’s The River Tour, that marked a rather influential role in his life and career.