Quinta Brunson expresses gratefulness after getting EMA Future Awards

Quinta Brunson was awarded the EMA Futures Award, which recognizes young industry professionals for their commitment to a greener lifestyle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Quinta Vs. Everything actress was introduced by her Abbott Elementary co-star Chris Perfetti in a heartfelt speech as he stated, “Quinta Brunson is nothing less than a force of nature. A modern marvel. I believe fervently that a hundred years from now, scientists will study her brain in an effort to better understand human productivity and genius.”

As per the publication, Perfetti spoke of Brunson’s compassionate leadership as the ABC sitcom’s creator and star, “The vast majority of our crew have been with us from the pilot, that is rare. That is because Quinta has created a place that you don’t want to be without,” Perfetti said. “How’s that for sustainability?”

Additionally, the comedian then took the stage, thanking Perfetti for the introduction as she explained, “Like all of you in the room tonight, I care deeply about this planet that we all share. I feel proud to be part of a community that values sustainability, and I’m excited to keep moving forward on that path without just recycling and composting old jokes.”

Furthermore, the actress borrowed words from TV legend Norman Lear and music legend Bob Marley to “briefly address the past, present and future without boring” the audience, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that she took the time to speak about the “endless flood” of environmental issues that everyone collectively needs to help clean up as she said, “That’s why we’re here, because we all have to do what we can to hand over this planet and make it sustainable for those kids on Abbott Elementary and those amazing members of the Pasadena Girls Choir who sang ‘Big Yellow Tennessee.’”

The American actress concluded her speech by saying, “Thank you for your faith in me, I will do my best to continue to be worthy of it. Thank you even more so for all you have done and will do for the future of all of our children.”

As per the outlet, Ed Begley Jr. and his daughter Hayden Begley were among the presenters at the awards, along with Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder and Jesse Metcalfe.