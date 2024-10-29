Kensington Palace makes big announcement amid Prince William's preparations for throne

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement amid reports Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up their preparations to rule with the full blessing of King Charles.

According to a report by the In Touch Weekly, the insiders have claimed “It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing.”

The sources say, “The last thing Kate and William want to do is to put a case forward for Charles to abdicate. They want him to go on as long as he physically wants to. But there is that horrible reality of the fact he’s not getting any younger, and his condition means that the time to step up will be sooner rather than later in the years ahead.”

Amid these claims, Prince William’s Homewards initiative took to X, formerly Twitter handle and announced, “We’re pleased to announce that Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will be streaming on Disney Plus.

“The two-part documentary will be live on ITV & ITVX on the 30th & 31st of October at 9pm, and now #DisneyPlus globally on the 1st.”

Kensington Palace, on behalf of Prince William and Kate Middleton reposted the tweet on their timeline.

The royals also shared Disney Plus Instagram post in their stories which says, “Follow the first year of Homewards, Prince William and The Royal Foundation’s program that aims to show it is possible to end homelessness.

“The two-part documentary gives an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the program’s ambitious work. Prince William: We Can End Homelessness premieres November 1 on #DisneyPlus.”



