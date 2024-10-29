Robert Downey Jr. takes a 'bold' stand against AI ahead of his return in MCU

Robert Downey Jr., a renowned actor who worked in Oppenheimer movie, clearly expressed his thoughts about Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Downey recently appeared on the podcast On with Kara Swisher, where he shared that Marvel would not create "an AI likeness of him."

He said, "I feel about it minimally because I have an actual emotional life that's occurring that doesn't have a lot of room for that."

Taking into account AI use in movies, he explained, "To go back to the MCU. I am not worried about them hijacking my character's soul, because there's like three or four guys and gals who make all the decisions there anyway, and they would never do that to me, with or without me."

The podcast host emphasized that "future executives certainly will" want to use his image, as in last year's actors strike, they asked for rules to protect them from AI.

Agreeing with Swisher, Downey jibed at future movie creators, saying, "And I would like to here state that I intend to sue all future executives," and added, "Just on spec."

Soon after hearing this revelation, Swisher jokingly pointed out that the 59-year-old Downey "would be dead."

The actor was quick to joke, saying that his law firm would "still be very active."

For those unversed, Downey starred in three Iron Man movies and other films of the franchise, such as The Avengers and its sequels, until his character died in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

It is pertinent to mention that now he will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as a new character, the villain Dr. Doom, in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.