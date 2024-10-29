Rare pair of parrots found 60 miles away after escaping London zoo

Pair of blue throat macaws after rescued.—ZSL

The dwindling pair of blue throat macaws named Lily and Margot went missing from London Zoo while they were having a routine flight on the 21st of October.

The escape caused havoc in the zoo and the bird keepers started a frantic search for them.

The London Zoo urged the public to look for these parrots and report them when they are seen, warning people not to feed them as it could harm them and make the parrots fly further.

After a very long search, bird-keepers were given information by a family in Buckden, who reported that these parrots were safely sitting on a tree in their backyard. They were found more than 60 miles away.

When the bird-keepers arrived, both the macaws recognised them and immediately flew down from the tree to their arm, said the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) said

They were well fed with lots of their favourite foods like pumpkin seeds walnuts and pecans. After that, the pair was taken back to the zoo and quarantined as part of their safety process

A ZSL spokesperson told BBC : "Lily and Margot are both in good condition and are their usual loud, chirpy selves, although a little tired from their long flight from London to Cambridgeshire."

The vets are doing an excellent job in recovering them and soon they will be reunited with their parents, Popeye and Ollie.