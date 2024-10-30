Prince William has eyes on things Prince George is ‘exposed' to

Kate Middleton and Prince William are striving to give their eldest son, Prince George, a simplistic childhood.



George, who is now second in line to the British throne, is especially trained to have a normal upbringing, unlike his faith.

"They can never be normal and nothing will ever really be normal about their lives – how can a child have a normal upbringing when he's told at the age of six that he's going to be King? " Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told OK!magazine.

“But the things they can control, they do, especially in terms of what their children are exposed to and which events they take them along to. The way William and Kate are bringing up their children is very much based on the Middleton model – that small family unit of three kids, the same as with Kate and her siblings. They don’t live lavishly, but they do live very comfortably.”

True to the grounded approach, it's reported that household tasks aren't beneath the young royals; with no resident domestic aides at Adelaide Cottage, the kids, say palace insiders, "expected to muck in", reports OK!.

"They absolutely do menial tasks," Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals. "They are far more ordinary than many might imagine – the kids even have to do chores in return for their pocket money. It's about them wanting to have a normal, happy, ordinary family home and lifestyle which, at Adelaide Cottage, they are really achieving."