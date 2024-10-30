Hilarie Burton Morgan pays sweet tribute to favorite friends amid tough times

Hilarie Burton Morgan shared how the nearest and dearest people showed up for her when times got tough.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on October 28, the One Tree Hill alum admitted that she was “unhappy” last year after “working too much.”

In regards to this, she wrote alongside several photos from a Halloween event before adding that she now is “lucky” to volunteer with “some of my favorite people on the planet.” “And so I made a choice to change how I worked so that I would have more time to participate in my kids lives.”

Moreover, she continued by saying, “We’ve had multiple huge events since school started - the back to school town picnic, the bonfire, Homecoming last week and the Halloween Festival yesterday. But also SO happy. I love seeing these kids light up, and watching more and more parents join in all the fun.”

Additionally, Burton then gave a special shoutout to those closest to her for their support amid the busy back-to-school season, starting with her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who she posed with while wearing a witch costume and wrote in caption, “I also love how supportive my husband @jeffreydeanmorgan is. Still a flutter when that dude walks in the door.”

As per People, the actress added that her former One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush and her girlfriend Ashlyn Harris also made a surprise trip to see her, saying, “And I LOVE that my angels @sophiabush and @ashlynharris24 surprised us with a visit and got a real taste of small town community. Worlds colliding and showing up for each other in fun random ways……that’s real love, babes.”

Furthermore, Bush and Harris posed with the actress in separate photos from the festivities while Hilarie concluded her message by reflecting on how she finds Halloween to be a holiday filled with love.

It is worth mentioning that Burton Morgan recently told the publication that her biggest achievement was being the "haunted house lady" in her town.