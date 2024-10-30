Gypsy Rose Blanchard ‘rushes’ to set record straight on baby’s father name

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has completed a paternity test ahead of her daughter’s birth.

The expectant mother, 31, attempted the test after a Louisiana attorney previously confirmed her ex Ryan Anderson will be listed as the father on the infant's birth certificate, People reported.

This happens in case if the couple have not been divorced for 300 days at the time of the birth. As per Lafourche Parish court records, Blanchard and Anderson are still married.

Anderson's attorney Randy J. Fuerst was moved by Blanchard's swift move to prove Ken Urker as the baby's father, calling it "highly unusual."

"In the 40-something years of practice—of myself and other attorneys in this office for combined longer periods of time—we have never seen someone do a pre-birth paternity test because there is no need to do that," Fuerst told People.

"Usually you wait until the birth of the child and then the paternity test is done. And if it turns out, as we suspect, the child is her current boyfriend's, then the birth certificate is changed with an order of the court subsequent to the birth of the child."

"It's highly unusual and unnecessary, and it's a procedure that [sometimes] requires taking DNA from an unborn child," Fuerst added. "So that's her business and she's certainly welcome to do it. Ryan has no objection to it, but, just as his lawyers do, finds it very unusual."

A source close to Blanchard told the publication that the test she completed was "the non-invasive kind," which is clinically referred to as Noninvasive Prenatal Paternity test (NIPP).

"It’s very low risk," the source explained. "It only required her blood and a swab from Ken’s DNA from his cheek, since [Blanchard's] blood is circulating in her [baby's] body.”