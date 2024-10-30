Emirati poet Adel Khozam leads global poetry project 'Manseerah'

October 30, 2024
In a unique global poetic project, Emirati writer and poet Adel Khozam, a pioneer of literary modernism in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Arabian Gulf, has launched a global poetic epic titled Manseerah.
The collective work was co-authored by 86 poets from over 50 countries, including Pakistan, offering a poetic reflection on what can be described as the "human odyssey".
The project, a first of its kind and scale in the history of global poetry, aims to present a universal poetic text that expresses the contemporary human experience — its concerns, hopes, and dreams — amid the challenges of the 21st century.
The Arabic edition has been released by Dar Altakween, with its new branch in Sharjah, UAE, and Khozam has chosen the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024 as the platform to launch this ambitious project, in recognition of this global cultural institution.
Khozam is currently working on releasing the book in major world languages, with English, Spanish, Chinese, and Bengali versions already in preparation.
The Emirati writer is recognised as one of the most prominent poets from the Arabian Gulf on the global stage. He has published over 20 works, spanning poetry, novels, philosophy, studies, and translations.
Throughout his literary career, he has won numerous awards from poetry festivals in India, China, the United States, Europe, and Russia. Notably, he launched the anthology World Poetry Tree, featuring contributions from over 400 poets across 106 countries, during the UAE’s hosting of Expo Dubai 2020.
In presenting the book, Khozam said that joint authorship has always been a field of experimentation for many poets throughout history. Indeed, numerous poets have authored and expanded upon many ancient epics across different eras.
This reflects that, while some may consider literature to be a personal endeavor, grand epics often take on a collective nature, even if attributed to a single poet.
In his introduction, Khozam notes that this epic presents a new poetic form that embodies an infinite variety of poetic, narrative, and stylistic techniques, including fragments, short sections, direct expository passages, and symbolic allusions.
Together, these elements create a unique and innovative textual and rhetorical structure. At the same time, the epic demonstrates the boundless power of language to convey ideas in forms that, though sometimes oppositional, can merge artistically to create a fresh, exploratory text within literary practice.
Most notably, this endeavour draws from languages worldwide, producing a universal poetic work capable of expressing the essence of today’s human experience.
The Manseerah epic was co-authored by a distinguished group of renowned poets from around the world. These include:
