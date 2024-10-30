 
Meghan Markle's biggest mistake exposed since marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s biggest mistake since marrying Prince Harry has just come to light

October 30, 2024

The biggest mistake Meghan Markle’s made since her marriage to Prince Harry has just been brought to light.

A well placed inside source has brought these claims and comments to light, in one of their most candid chats.

The insider in question admitted that the bid to go their separate ways, professional, was brought on by the toxic cloud that enveloped them.

According to the Daily Mirror, the insider explained their reasons and said, “The problem started when she started throwing her weight around within the monarchy, which of course made it to the media and her behavior was reported on accordingly”

All in all, “She destroyed herself, and Harry ruined his reputation in the process.”

All of this has been claimed shortly before the duo decided on a property in Portugal and it sparked another source to speak out and say, “It gives them an escape outside of America and means they can safely holiday in Europe in the sunshine.”

According to the same outlet, “When they're there, Harry can easily go to England if he feels the need to, and it also gives friends and some members of the family the opportunity to visit them as it's only a short flight.”

Reportedly, “The invitation for Charles to come and see his grandchildren is there and now it will be up to them whether they take it up."

