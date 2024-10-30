PCB announces departures of PSL director, head of women's cricket

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. — PCB/file

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that Pakistan Super League (PSL) Director Sohaib Sheikh and head of women's cricket Tania Mallick have stepped down from their roles to pursue new career opportunities.

Sohaib had rejoined the cricket body 13 months ago after previously serving the organisation from 2016 to 2019, while Tania began her tenure at the Gaddafi Stadium in October 2021.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer has regarded Sohaib and Mallick as "key members" of the management team of the board.

“Sohaib Sheikh and Tania Mallick were key members of the PCB management team, making meaningful contributions to our progress as an organisation," he said.

The PCB official went on to praise Sohaib for being a part of the team that launched PSL in 2016.

"Sohaib was part of the core team that launched the PSL in 2016, successfully delivering four seasons, and he returned to produce another high-quality event earlier this year," Naseer said.

“Tania worked with dedication to uplift women’s cricket in Pakistan, making strides at the grassroots level to expand the pool of players. Alongside PCB’s ongoing support, her efforts were recognised internationally by the ICC, where she served as one of the two Full Member representatives on the ICC Women’s Committee," he added.

Naseer further stated that the cricket board "appreciates their hard work, dedication and contributions" and it wishes "both Sohaib and Tania every success in their future endeavors".