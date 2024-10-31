Travis Kelce drops major insights about Taylor Swift romance

Over a year has passed, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is still going strong, according to the latter.



On his New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chief player's relationship came under discussion when his Grotesquerie costar, Niecy Nash-Betts, was the guest.

She said people always approach her to get some tidbits about the NFL’s tight end’s romance.

“They all start it off saying, ‘We’re watching the thing. Is he the killer?’ Just to get you on the line texting them. And then they’re like, ‘Well, what do you know about his relationship?’”

However, the actress said she always remains tight-lipped. “I’m a vault. I don’t say nothing. Y’all ain’t getting nothing out of me. I mean, y’all just being nosey, don’t ask me nothing,” the 54-year-old noted.

Responding to this, Travis said, “I appreciate you always. And every time someone with a mic in front of you asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love.”

After this, the 35-year-old shared some insights about his relationship, “You know that it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that.”

“Honey, I mind my Black business. You understand me? I stay over here and worry about myself and what I’ve got going,” Niecy responded.