Selena Gomez calls out Tony Hinchcliffe over 'Puerto Rico garbage joke'

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity who called out the joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico at a recent rally.



As per MailOnline, the 32-year-old actress, who has a family of Mexican descent, “strongly disagreed" with any comments that were made recently in an interview with Variety.

The singer-actress added, “I definitely want to stand by my people”.

On Monday, Gomez dropped off her official election envelope in a mail box before leaving for the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in Los Angeles.

"TS TIME TO GO VOTE!!!" she reminded her more than 58.2 TikTok followers.

Apart from Gomez, celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin also spoke against Hinchcliffe after he made the remark in a rally at Madison Square Garden, New York on Sunday.

The host of the podcast Kill Tony called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" at former US president Donald Trump’s rally.

“There's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico,” he said during the rally.

He also made a series of jokes that leant on racist stereotypes.