Brooklyn Beckham praises 'gorgeous' wife Nicola Peltz in anniversary post

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in 2022

October 31, 2024

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 25-year-old star praised his “gorgeous” wife, revealing he feels like the "luckiest guy in the world" to be married to Nicola.

"Happy anniversary baby xx I’m the luckiest guy in the world to have you by my side everyday and wake up to your gorgeous face everyday xx I love you with all my heart,” penned Brooklyn while posting an adorable image of himself with his wife.

Meanwhile, Nicola also posted a picture of a bouquet of white roses on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"I love you so much,” the daughter of businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner captioned the post.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn shared his desire to be a "young dad."

"I've always wanted to be a young dad, and I always want to be able to take my kids wherever I go,” he told People magazine.

For those unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in 2022.

