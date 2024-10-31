 
Jennifer Lopez 'faces' tough questions about past

Reports say Jennifer Lopez walked out of the place after the question

October 31, 2024

Jennifer Lopez 'faces' tough questions about past

Jennifer Lopez reportedly left a place after being asked about her past relationship with Sean Diddy Combs.

The incident occurred when the Grammy-nominated singer signed autographs for fans, according to Daily Mail.

During that moment, one of her admirers asked her about her ex's latest legal troubles — with whom she had a relationship of two-year, which was, in her words, “tempestuous and emotionally exhausting.”

According to local media, soon after the question, the Mother actress stopped signing autographs and walked out of the door despite other fans yelling, “Don't leave.”

J.Lo dated the disgraced music mogul from 1999 to 2001. She previously commented on her relationship, “And we broke up many times before that, and got back together and broke up again, and nobody knew about it.”

“It was very tempestuous. Towards the end it was emotionally exhausting. It was good that I was young,” the On the Floor singer concluded.

In other news, Ben Affleck, Jennifer's other ex, is said to be ready to date again.

"Ben has not given up on relationships and finally feels ready to move forward and start dating again," the source told the British tabloid.

The bird chirped, "He is not going to jump into anything serious until the divorce is finalized but that does not mean he cannot date."

