Liam Payne's shocking secrets revealed after death

Liam Payne was through a lot before falling from a hotel balcony; insiders say as an investigation into his death brings out shocking details.



Sources told Life and Style that he was living a double life. “On the outside, Liam was all smiles. But on the inside, he was hurting,” the bird chirped.

Apart from this, shocking details emerge from a partial autopsy of the One Direction singer.

According to the report, he had several drugs in his system, including cocaine, crack, benzodiazepine, and pink cocaine.

In the meantime, Liam's loved ones, especially his co-band mates, remembered him in good faith.

“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious,” Niall Horan, 31, wrote.

Similarly, Harry Styles wrote, “[Liam’s] greatest joy was making other people happy.”

Not to mention, Zayn Malik, with whom he had a frosty relationship for some time, said Liam was with him in his toughest times.

“When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid, you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know [that] you were my friend and that I was loved,” he remembered. “I hope that wherever you are right now … you know how loved you are.”