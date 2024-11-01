 
Geo News

Liam Payne's shocking secrets revealed after death

Sources say Liam Payne was hiding his 'hurt' from the public by putting a 'smile'

By
Web Desk
|

November 01, 2024

Liam Paynes shocking secrets revealed after death
Liam Payne's shocking secrets revealed after death

Liam Payne was through a lot before falling from a hotel balcony; insiders say as an investigation into his death brings out shocking details.

Sources told Life and Style that he was living a double life. “On the outside, Liam was all smiles. But on the inside, he was hurting,” the bird chirped.

Apart from this, shocking details emerge from a partial autopsy of the One Direction singer. 

According to the report, he had several drugs in his system, including cocaine, crack, benzodiazepine, and pink cocaine.

In the meantime, Liam's loved ones, especially his co-band mates, remembered him in good faith.

“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious,” Niall Horan, 31, wrote.

Similarly, Harry Styles wrote, “[Liam’s] greatest joy was making other people happy.” 

Not to mention, Zayn Malik, with whom he had a frosty relationship for some time, said Liam was with him in his toughest times.

“When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid, you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know [that] you were my friend and that I was loved,” he remembered. “I hope that wherever you are right now … you know how loved you are.”

Ryan Reynolds reveals 'only bummer' about Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'
Ryan Reynolds reveals 'only bummer' about Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'
Kelly Osbourne mourns Liam Payne's demise: 'absolutely breaks my heart'
Kelly Osbourne mourns Liam Payne's demise: 'absolutely breaks my heart'
Jude Law hints 'Fantastic Beasts' future ‘on hold' amid 'Harry Potter' TV reboot
Jude Law hints 'Fantastic Beasts' future ‘on hold' amid 'Harry Potter' TV reboot
Kanye West makes Kim Kardashian's worst nightmare come true: Source
Kanye West makes Kim Kardashian's worst nightmare come true: Source
Kris Jenner eager to compete with Kardashian-Jenner daughters: Source
Kris Jenner eager to compete with Kardashian-Jenner daughters: Source
Matt LeBlanc sparks concern as he still grieves 'loss of Matthew'
Matt LeBlanc sparks concern as he still grieves 'loss of Matthew'
Charli XCX, Emma Corrin '100 Nights of Hero' filming takes haunted turn
Charli XCX, Emma Corrin '100 Nights of Hero' filming takes haunted turn
Kelly Clarkson back to her perfect weight after transformation: Report
Kelly Clarkson back to her perfect weight after transformation: Report