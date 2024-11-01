 
Geo News

‘Black sheep' Prince Harry only listens to ‘unpopular' Meghan: Eric Trump

Prince Harry is branded an unimportant US citizen by Donald Trump’s son

By
Web Desk
|

November 01, 2024

Prince Harry has been branded a black sheep in a fresh jibe from Donal Trump’s son.

American businessman, Eric Trump, opines Harry is led by ‘unpopular’ Meghan and lacks direction in life.

He told the Daily Mail: "Kate, I think she conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family.

"And William, obviously I don't really think has made a misstep.

"And yet, you look at this one black sheep [Harry] who doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife who's pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are."

Eric, whose father is currently contesting for America’s Presidential elections, says Prince Harry does not have much to worry about his visa situation.

Speaking to MailOnline, Eric said: "Truthfully I don't give a damn about Prince Harry and I don't think this country does either. My father loved the Queen and I think the monarchy is an incredibly beautiful thing."

This comes as Harry admitted his history with substance and drugs in memoir ‘Spare.’

He added: "'I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing. I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy.

