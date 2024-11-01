UAE extends grace period for overstayers till year end

People can be seen entering a visa processing centre in Dubai. — Arabian Business

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended visa amnesty programme by two months for the violators who have overstayed in the country.

Through an announcement on Thursday, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) extended the grace period, giving the violators a chance to rectify their status till December 31, 2024.

ICP Director-General Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili said that the decision to extend the amnesty aligned with the UAE’s 53rd Union Day celebrations and embodied the country's humanitarian and cultural values, reported WAM English, the official news agency of the UAE.

"This initiative also responds to appeals from violators wishing to settle their status by either leaving the country or obtaining employment and modifying their residency status," he added.

The federal authority’s official communication channels have recorded significant engagement, particularly as service centres across the country experienced a surge in demand in the final days of the original deadline, previously set for October 31.

Al Khaili stated the extension represented the final opportunity for violators to regularise their status without incurring fines or facing entry bans.

He said that the benefits of the initiative reflected its humanitarian dimension, providing violators with a greater chance to settle their status, address challenges, safeguard their rights, and protect their families.

Al Khaili added that the amnesty period witnessed a strong turnout over the past two months, with violators taking advantage of the benefits offered.

He noted that the authority, along with its strategic partners from government and private sectors, has worked to overcome obstacles and address challenges encountered by certain categories of violators, within the limits of its legal authority.

The ICP director-general emphasised that the extension was the last chance for violators to rectify their status.

"Once the amnesty period concluded, fines would be reimposed on those who remained in violation. The Authority will intensify inspection campaigns targeting violators in collaboration with government partners, taking legal action against individuals found in breach after the extension period ends," he maintained.