Jennifer Lopez supports Puerto Ricans at Kamala Harris' rally in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez supports Puerto Ricans at Kamala Harris's rally in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez came out in support of Puerto Ricans after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s controversial jokes went viral.

For those unversed, Tony called Puerto Rico “a ‘floating island of garbage” at Donald Trump's New York City rally.

Speaking at a Kamala Harris’ rally in Los Vegas on Thursday, Jennifer defended Puerto Ricans while criticizing the Republican Party candidate Trump.

“He has consistently worked to divide us. At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels,” the songstress said of former President.

“It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character,” she continued.

Advocating for the empowerment of women, Jennifer said, “I believe in the power of women. I believe that women have the power to make the difference in this election.”

“I believe in the power of Latinos. I believe in the power of our community. I believe in the power of all our votes,” the Atlas star added.