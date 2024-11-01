Meghan Markle's true feelings for Kate Middleton revealed after secret message to Harry

Meghan Markle’s true feelings for Kate Middleton have been disclosed by a royal expert after the Princess of Wales reached out to Harry.

The OK! Magazine has reported that Meghan Markle likely won’t return to UK in the near future due to Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Andrew Morton told Sky News Australia, per OK! Magazine, “What, and have Meghan Markle curtseying to Kate Middleton? I don’t think so. I don’t see that as a runner. They’ve got their own lives in California."

The fresh claims came days after reports Kate Middleton has reached out to 'little brother' Prince Harry with a new message as the Princess of Wales is willing to 'forgive' Archie and Lilibet father as he and Meghan Markle are living separate lives.

The royal source told Closer Online, “Kate’s got her finger on the pulse of the Royal Family, and she feels strongly this is Harry’s last chance to make amends and get back into the fold before it’s too late.

“She’s staying true to her word and refusing to give up on him but, at the same time, she’s making it clear he needs to make more of a concerted effort. The fact that Harry’s been doing his own thing lately, instead of being joined at the hip with Meghan, has scored points with his family and Kate is seeing this as the perfect opportunity for him to strike while the iron’s hot.”