 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's true feelings for Kate Middleton revealed after secret message to Harry

Kate Middleton recently reached out to Prince Harry amid rift with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

November 01, 2024

Meghan Markles true feelings for Kate Middleton revealed after secret message to Harry
Meghan Markle's true feelings for Kate Middleton revealed after secret message to Harry

Meghan Markle’s true feelings for Kate Middleton have been disclosed by a royal expert after the Princess of Wales reached out to Harry.

The OK! Magazine has reported that Meghan Markle likely won’t return to UK in the near future due to Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Andrew Morton told Sky News Australia, per OK! Magazine, “What, and have Meghan Markle curtseying to Kate Middleton? I don’t think so. I don’t see that as a runner. They’ve got their own lives in California."

The fresh claims came days after reports Kate Middleton has reached out to 'little brother' Prince Harry with a new message as the Princess of Wales is willing to 'forgive' Archie and Lilibet father as he and Meghan Markle are living separate lives.

The royal source told Closer Online, “Kate’s got her finger on the pulse of the Royal Family, and she feels strongly this is Harry’s last chance to make amends and get back into the fold before it’s too late.

“She’s staying true to her word and refusing to give up on him but, at the same time, she’s making it clear he needs to make more of a concerted effort. The fact that Harry’s been doing his own thing lately, instead of being joined at the hip with Meghan, has scored points with his family and Kate is seeing this as the perfect opportunity for him to strike while the iron’s hot.”

Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on retirement rumors
Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on retirement rumors
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes turns Halloween into zoo celebration video
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes turns Halloween into zoo celebration
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take on new approach to safeguard US lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take on new approach to safeguard US lifestyle
Ronan Keating takes dig at music industry following Liam Payne's death
Ronan Keating takes dig at music industry following Liam Payne's death
Hilary Duff playfully mocks her ex Joel Madden amid spooky season
Hilary Duff playfully mocks her ex Joel Madden amid spooky season
Jennifer Lopez supports Puerto Ricans at Kamala Harris' rally in Las Vegas
Jennifer Lopez supports Puerto Ricans at Kamala Harris' rally in Las Vegas
Victoria Beckham breaks 27-year hiatus with first-ever Halloween costume
Victoria Beckham breaks 27-year hiatus with first-ever Halloween costume
Sabrina Carpenter displays multiple outfits for the spooky season
Sabrina Carpenter displays multiple outfits for the spooky season