Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans: 'Let’s mess with some kids'

Olivia Rodrigo just made her fans “happier” this year on Halloween!

On the latest episode of the show Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 21-year-old Traitor singer surprised some of the trick-or-treaters who happened to show up at her door and were just expecting candy.

In the beginning of the comedic bot of the show, Guillermo Rodriguez appeared to be disguised as Rodrigo wearing glitter hot pants, an “eat, drink, sleep” crop top and a brown wig, but keeping his moustache intact for humor.

“I’m Olivia Rodrigo!” the 53-year-old comedian said as he removed a paper mask of the musician while the real musician, wore a similar outfit to Rodriguez, paired with a red heart necklace and a white tank that read, “Live, Laugh, Love.”

“And I’m Olivia Rodrigo!” the Vampire hitmaker exclaimed as she made her surprise appearance, adding, “Let’s mess with some kids!”

“Do I look just like that?” Rodrigo humorously asked pointing to the comedian, to which a girl, present at the doorstep, replied: "Yes."

While another group of kids appeared amongst which one of the girls was left almost shocked as she was asked to recognize Rodriguez's costume.

A young boy in the group asked her, “Why are you not talking?”

“It’s like if you met whoever you like the most,” she replied that prompted him to ask, “Wait, you’re the real Olivia Rodrigo?”

“You don’t believe that it’s me?” Rodrigo asked, joking that she could show her driver’s license as proof.

“It doesn’t say Rodrigo,” the boy replied, then saying, “Oh wait, it does.”