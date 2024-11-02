 
Bradley Cooper, ex Irina Shayk come together to mark spooky holiday with Daughter Lea

The ex-couple, who parted their ways in 2019, welcomed their daughter in March 2017

November 02, 2024

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spend some quality time with their little girl on a recent holiday.

The former couple went out with their daughter Lea on Thursday night, October 31st for trick-or-treating in New York City

Shayk took to her official Instagram account to share a series of snaps including the fun outing.

The photo features the proud mom recreating Lara Croft from Tom Raider where as the Lea's dad donned a furry animal costume.

Lea dressed up as a witch, painted her face green, and completed her look by holding a broomstick.

It is pertinent to mention that Cooper and Shayk welcomed their daughter in March 2017 and parted their ways in June 2019.

In a previous interview with Glamour UK in 2019, Shayk revealed that she keeps her work and personal life separately.

"Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet," she said, "That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

In November 2023 during a conversation with Elle Shayk praised Cooper and called him the "best father."

"He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work."

