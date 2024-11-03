 
King Charles is not ‘vindictive' as he takes bitter step for Prince Andrew

King Charles is thinking about public as he decides to cut off Prince Andrew

November 03, 2024

King Charles III is financially cutting Prince Andrew off for reasons not vengeful.

His Majesty is reportedly worried about the misuse of public taxes on a family member who does not perform public duties and thus wants to create a state of justice among his family.

Royal author Hugo Vickers reveals: "Andrew has been pushed out of everything else and doesn't undertake any royal duties”

"He doesn't do anything with regiments or charities or take part in public life in any way at all.”

“I don't think the King is being vindictive though.”

"What he might well be doing is to try and divide what might be seen as money being spent on things, like security, [with] the money that comes to the Royal Family from various sources for the public duties that they do,” he notes.

"And since Andrew doesn't do any public duties, a bit like Prince Harry, he's not really entitled to anything from that source,” says the expert.

