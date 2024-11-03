Pakistan unveil playing XI for first ODI against Australia

Pakistani players pictured during a practice session ahead of their ODI series against Australia in this image released on November 2, 2024. — Facebook@PakistanCricketBoard

LAHORE: As Pakistan prepare to take their recent red-ball form following the Test series victory against England into the ODIs, the Green Shirts on Sunday announced their playing XI for the first 50-over clash against Australia set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday (tomorrow).

Mohammad Rizwan will be at the helm, leading the side for the first time as Pakistan captain. The wicketkeeper-batter was appointed team's white-ball captain last month following Babar Asam's resignation.

The new skipper aims to begin his captaincy on a positive note via a win against the Kangaroos.

The national side is scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia with the second and third fixtures scheduled on November 8 (Adelaide Oval) and November 10 (Perth Stadium), respectively.

— Facebook@PakistanCricketBoard

The series will be followed by a three-match T20I series from November 14 to 18.

With Salman Ali Agha being Rizwan's vice-captain, the team will be coached by Jason Gillespie, who assumed the responsibilities of the team's white-ball coach for the Australia tour following Gary Kirsten's resignation due to differences with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A day earlier, expressing his views on the series against Australia, vice-captain Agha said that the players were motivated to perform well and that they had chalked out their strategy keeping Australian conditions and their strengths in mind.

"The colour of the kit may have changed but the bat and ball remain the same. We’re focusing on delivering our best with simplicity," he remarked while speaking to media persons in Melbourne.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk) Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha (vc) Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

