Pakistani runner Amjad Ali makes the mark in Istanbul Marathon

Ali secures 47th place in men's category with a timing of 2 hours, 49 minutes and 29 seconds

Faizan Lakhani
November 03, 2024

KARACHI: Pakistani runner Amjad Ali delivered a standout performance at the Istanbul Marathon on Sunday, recording a time of 2 hours, 49 minutes and 29 seconds to become the country's fastest finisher in the race.

Competing among thousands at the 46th Marathon — the world’s only long-distance race that traverses two continents, Ali secured an impressive 47th place overall.

The 42-kilometer marathon started from Istanbul’s Asian side and ended on the European side.

Ethiopian athlete Dejene Debela won the men's event, completing the race in 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 40 seconds. He was followed by Kenyan Matthew Samperu with a time of 2:11.55. Kenneth Kiprop Kipkemoi came in third with a time of 2:12.07.

Meanwhile, Bahraini athlete Ruth Jebet clinched the women’s crown.

In addition to Amjad, several other Pakistani athletes showcased commendable endurance and skill at the Marathon.

Muzammil Khan Niazi completed the marathon in 3 hours 13 minutes and 45 seconds, while Bilal Umar finished in 3 hours 45 minutes and 58 seconds.

Other Pakistani runners Ali Khurshid, Rohaıl Ahmed, Asad Tuneker, and Muhammad Adnan all succeeded in completing the race in under four hours.

Following are the results of all the Pakistani runners competing at the Istanbul Marathon:

  • Amjad Ali (2:49:29)
  • Muzammil Khan Niazi (3:13:45)
  • Bilal Umar (3:45:58)
  • Ali Khurshid (3:47:02)
  • Rohail Ahmed (3:48:17)
  • Asad Tungeker (3:54:46)
  • Muhammad Adnan (3:55:59)
  • Ismail Khan (4:15:42)
  • Yaya Imran (4:20:17)
  • Muhammad Muzammil (4:24:56)
  • Muhammad Hatim Khan (4:30:46)
  • Umair Shabbir (4:35:44)
  • Abdul Rahim Zakaria (5:13:23)
  • Imran Khan Niazi (5:36:02)
  • Nabeel Idress Bawany (5:36:25)
