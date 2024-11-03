Pacer Abbas Afridi brimming with confidence ahead of Australia clash

Pakistan's pacer Abbas Afridi. — Facebook/@abbasafridiofficial55

KARACHI: Pacer Abbas Afridi, selected for Pakistan's T20 squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, is confident in facing the formidable rivals, emphasising the team's strategies to effectively tackle the challenging Aussie conditions.

Speaking to the media persons during a training camp in Karachi, Afridi highlighted the camp’s importance in fine-tuning players’ skills before the tour.

"The camp here has been extremely helpful. We're working on our skills, which is essential as we prepare for the tough conditions in Australia," Afridi said.

Having previously played in Australia, Afridi noted that while the conditions could be challenging, he believes his experience will be invaluable.

"I've played in Australia before, so I have an idea of what to expect. We have plans in place for our opponents, and I’m ready to give my best."

Replying to a question, Afridi said he hopes to learn from the experienced player from the opposition and named Pat Cummins as one he would look up to.

"Cummins is a great player, and I’d love to pick up some tips from him during the series.”

Afridi added that he wants to become an impactful all-rounder for the Pakistan team and he has been working hard to achieve that goal.

“I’ve always liked batting and I want to become a proper all-rounder. Although my main job is bowling, I also work on improving my batting skills on nets,” he said.

He also praised captain Mohammad Rizwan for his support of younger players. “Rizwan is always encouraging. Even if a bowler concedes runs, he lifts their spirits, which means a lot for young players like me,” he said.