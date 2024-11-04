 
Geo News

Meghan Markle demands Prince Harry prioritize family time over work commitments

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to be with Prince Harry this Thanksgiving after professional split

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Meghan Markle demands Prince Harry prioritize family time over work commitments
Meghan Markle demands Prince Harry prioritize family time over work commitments

Meghan Markle is reportedly insisting Prince Harry prioritize family time amid his work commitments, a new report has revealed amid the couple’s professional split.

Amid rumours that Kate Middleton is trying to build bridges between the Royal family and the Duke of Sussex, an insider said the Duchess has demanded that he be with his family in the US this Thanksgiving.

A source told Heat Magazine that Meghan wants Harry home for the upcoming holiday as she seeks to reconnect with him following long period of separation.

They claim that Meghan wants to prove that their marriage is still going strong despite rumours with the insider revealing that the Duchess has confronted Harry about balancing work and family.

“This issue is bound to dominate their Thanksgiving discussions, and for Meghan, that’s unacceptable,” the insider told the publication.

“To her, the holiday should be about celebrating American traditions, not pining for the life they left behind or briefly reuniting like passing ships.

“Spending less time apart is something Harry will have to accept, but only to a certain extent, because he still has business the UK.”

Meghan Markle given ‘10-year deadline' over shaky Harry marriage video
Meghan Markle given ‘10-year deadline' over shaky Harry marriage
Prince William, Kate Middleton's surprisingly different views on faith video
Prince William, Kate Middleton's surprisingly different views on faith
Scared Jennifer Lopez saving face after Sean Diddy links resurface: Source
Scared Jennifer Lopez saving face after Sean Diddy links resurface: Source
Paul Mescal raves about Ridley Scott: 'He's a genius'
Paul Mescal raves about Ridley Scott: 'He's a genius'
Robin Wright addresses criticism against 'Forrest Gump' role
Robin Wright addresses criticism against 'Forrest Gump' role
Katie Price faced with new rounds of accusations from ex Carl Woods
Katie Price faced with new rounds of accusations from ex Carl Woods
David, Victoria Beckham avoiding ‘weird' Tom Cruise: Source
David, Victoria Beckham avoiding ‘weird' Tom Cruise: Source
Helen Hunt on instant chemistry with late 'Twister' co-star Bill Paxton
Helen Hunt on instant chemistry with late 'Twister' co-star Bill Paxton