Meghan Markle demands Prince Harry prioritize family time over work commitments

Meghan Markle is reportedly insisting Prince Harry prioritize family time amid his work commitments, a new report has revealed amid the couple’s professional split.



Amid rumours that Kate Middleton is trying to build bridges between the Royal family and the Duke of Sussex, an insider said the Duchess has demanded that he be with his family in the US this Thanksgiving.

A source told Heat Magazine that Meghan wants Harry home for the upcoming holiday as she seeks to reconnect with him following long period of separation.

They claim that Meghan wants to prove that their marriage is still going strong despite rumours with the insider revealing that the Duchess has confronted Harry about balancing work and family.

“This issue is bound to dominate their Thanksgiving discussions, and for Meghan, that’s unacceptable,” the insider told the publication.

“To her, the holiday should be about celebrating American traditions, not pining for the life they left behind or briefly reuniting like passing ships.

“Spending less time apart is something Harry will have to accept, but only to a certain extent, because he still has business the UK.”