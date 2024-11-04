Pakistan bundled out at dismal 203 runs in first ODI against Australia

Australian players celebrate during the first ODI at MCG on November 4, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan on Monday were bundled out at a dismal 203 runs after Australian bowlers outclassed the Green Shirts' batting unit in the first ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Invited to bat first by the hosts in the series opener, the Green Shirts kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Debutant opener Saim Ayub (1) was the first one to bite the dust as he was bowled by Mitchell Starc in the third over. His opening partner Abdullah Shafique also fell victim to Starc after playing a scratchy 12-run knock.

Babar Azam, who made his comeback to the national side's playing XI after being rested in the remaining two Test of the three-match series against England, fell to Adam Zampa at 37.

Kamran Ghulam and Salman Ali Agha also failed to hold their ground and were dismissed after making meagre contributions of five and 12 runs, respectively.

Though skipper Mohammad Rizwan dug in, he too, failed to go big and got out after scoring 44 runs.

With Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed at 24, Naseem Shah (40) and Irfan Khan (22) helped the national side push the score beyond the 200-run mark.

However, with Haris Rauf's (0) the Green Shirts were eventually restricted to 203 runs.

For Australia, Starc bagged three wickets, while captain Pat Cummins and leg-spinner Zamba dismissed two batters each.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan are playing their first ODI since their 93-run loss against England in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The national side had a dismal run at the mega event and failed to qualify for the semi-final.

Australia, on the contrary, are fresh from their 3-2 away series victory over England.

Both countries have come face to face 108 times in ODIs with the five-time World Cup winners boasting a dominant record with 70 victories, compared to the Green Shirts' 34.

The Kangaroos have an equally impressive record at home in ODIs as they won 37 out of 56 fixtures, while Pakistan secured 17 victories.