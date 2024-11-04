When will people find out who won US presidential election 2024?

A combination of images showing ex-US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (left) and US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. — Reuters/Files

As Americans head to polls on Tuesday, the race to the White House is intensifying between United States Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump with national and swing state polls showing neck-and-neck margins.

However, given the potential for narrow victories, some states may require recounts, according to the BBC.

As a result, once polls close, it is possible that a winner between Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, and Trump, her Republican counterpart, may not declared for hours, days or even weeks, depending on how close the contest is and the pace of counting ballots.

The 2020 election took place on Tuesday, November 3, but US TV networks did not declare Joe Biden the winner until late morning on Saturday, November 7.

When to expect results in swing states?

Across the country, the first polls will close at 1800 EST on Tuesday evening and the last polls will close at 0100 EST early on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

A voter leans into a booth while filling out her ballot form during midterm elections in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, November 5, 2022. — Reuters

However, this race is expected to come down to results from the seven swing states - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

1900 EST — At this time, polls will close in Georgia and five other states, and partially in two more states. This is also when US TV networks are likely to begin making their first calls of the night, in less competitive states like Kentucky.

1930 EST — Polls will close across three states, including North Carolina.

2000 EST — Polls will close in Pennsylvania, 15 other states and the District of Columbia, as well as partially in Michigan and four other states.

2100 EST — All remaining polls to close in Michigan. Voting will also end in Arizona, Wisconsin and 12 other states.

2200 EST — Polls will close across Nevada and two other states, and partially in two others.